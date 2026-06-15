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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Rockies On June 15

Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will face the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field, on Monday, June 15 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Busch has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .253 BA, .377 OBP and .412 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 31 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Giants.

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season. He is 2-8 with a 7.54 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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