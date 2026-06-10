Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Rockies On June 10

Busch is hitting for a .247 BA, .371 OBP and .402 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 28 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Rockies, his 14th of the season. He is 2-8 with an 8.01 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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