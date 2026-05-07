Michael Busch And Cubs Play Reds On May 7

Busch is hitting for a .231 BA, .340 OBP and .366 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 16 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.09 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

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