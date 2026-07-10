Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Reds On July 10

Busch is hitting for a .233 BA, .367 OBP and .385 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 38 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Orioles.

Hunter Greene (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.