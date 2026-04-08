Michael Busch And Cubs Play Rays On April 8

Busch is hitting for a .154 BA, .277 OBP and .205 SLG with a 14.9% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .482 and he has scored six runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Rays.

The Rays will look to Joe Boyle (0-0) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.