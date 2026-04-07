Michael Busch And Cubs Play Rays On April 7

Busch is hitting for a .176 BA, .310 OBP and .235 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .545 and he has scored six runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his third this season.

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