Michael Busch And Cubs Play Rays On April 7
Michael Busch and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Busch has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Busch is hitting for a .176 BA, .310 OBP and .235 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .545 and he has scored six runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Rays.
Drew Rasmussen (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his third this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.