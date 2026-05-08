Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Rangers On May 8

Busch is hitting for a .232 BA, .337 OBP and .362 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 16 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Reds.

The Rangers will send Kumar Rocker (1-3) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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