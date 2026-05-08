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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Rangers On May 8

Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Friday, May 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Busch has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .232 BA, .337 OBP and .362 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 16 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Reds.

The Rangers will send Kumar Rocker (1-3) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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