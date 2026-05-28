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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Pirates On May 28

Michael Busch and his Chicago Cubs will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Thursday, May 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Busch has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .232 BA, .366 OBP and .389 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 23 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.00 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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