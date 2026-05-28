Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Pirates On May 28

Busch is hitting for a .232 BA, .366 OBP and .389 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 23 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.00 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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