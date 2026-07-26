Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Pirates On July 26

Busch is hitting for a .245 BA, .365 OBP and .401 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 46 runs. In 463 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 56 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 6 with two RBIs) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 21st of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.95 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.