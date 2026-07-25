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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Pirates On July 25

Michael Busch and his Chicago Cubs will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Busch has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .241 BA, .363 OBP and .399 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 46 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 54 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.43 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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