Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Pirates On July 25

Busch is hitting for a .241 BA, .363 OBP and .399 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 46 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 54 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.43 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched.

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