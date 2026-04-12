Michael Busch And Cubs Face Pirates On April 12

Busch is hitting for a .118 BA, .220 OBP and .157 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .377 and he has scored six runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (0-1) gets the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.