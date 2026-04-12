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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Face Pirates On April 12

Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Busch has +240 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .118 BA, .220 OBP and .157 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .377 and he has scored six runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (0-1) gets the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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