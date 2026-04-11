Michael Busch And Cubs Face Pirates On April 11

Busch is hitting for a .125 BA, .232 OBP and .167 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .399 and he has scored six runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Pirates.

The Pirates will look to Braxton Ashcraft (1-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.