Michael Busch And Cubs Face Phillies On April 14

Busch is hitting for a .135 BA, .233 OBP and .173 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .406 and he has scored six runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Pirates.

Aaron Nola (1-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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