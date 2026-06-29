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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Face Padres On June 29

Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, on Monday, June 29 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Busch has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .236 BA, .370 OBP and .385 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 33 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

The Padres have not named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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