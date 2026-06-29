Michael Busch And Cubs Face Padres On June 29

Busch is hitting for a .236 BA, .370 OBP and .385 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 33 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

The Padres have not named a starting pitcher.

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