Michael Busch And Cubs Play Orioles On July 7

Busch is hitting for a .234 BA, .367 OBP and .391 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 37 runs. In 398 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Cardinals.

Shane Baz makes the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.19 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.