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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Play Orioles On July 7

Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, July 7 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Busch has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .234 BA, .367 OBP and .391 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 37 runs. In 398 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Cardinals.

Shane Baz makes the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.19 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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