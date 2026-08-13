Michael Busch And Cubs Face Nationals On Aug. 13

Busch is hitting for a .245 BA, .353 OBP and .389 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 52 runs. In 541 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (9-5) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Nationals in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.57 ERA in 128 2/3 innings pitched, with 141 strikeouts.

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