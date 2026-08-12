Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 12
Michael Busch and his Chicago Cubs will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Busch has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Busch is hitting for a .245 BA, .354 OBP and .391 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 52 runs. In 536 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Nationals.
Jackson Kent will start for the Nationals, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.