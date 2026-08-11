Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Nationals On Aug. 11

Busch is hitting for a .248 BA, .358 OBP and .395 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 52 runs. In 531 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double) against the Royals.

Jake Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.37 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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