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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Nationals On Aug. 11

Michael Busch and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Busch has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .248 BA, .358 OBP and .395 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 52 runs. In 531 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double) against the Royals.

Jake Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.37 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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