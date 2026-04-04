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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Guardians On April 4

Michael Busch and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Busch has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .240 BA, .367 OBP and .320 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored five runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will look to Slade Cecconi (0-1) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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