Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Guardians On April 4

Busch is hitting for a .240 BA, .367 OBP and .320 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored five runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will look to Slade Cecconi (0-1) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.