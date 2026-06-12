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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Giants On June 12

Michael Busch and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Friday, June 12 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Busch has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .251 BA, .373 OBP and .401 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 29 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Landen Roupp (5-6 with a 4.00 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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