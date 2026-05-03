Michael Busch And Cubs Face Diamondbacks On May 3

Busch is hitting for a .207 BA, .307 OBP and .306 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .613 and he has scored 14 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 9.20 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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