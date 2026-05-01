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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Play Diamondbacks On May 1

Michael Busch and his Chicago Cubs will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, on Friday, May 1 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Busch has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .193 BA, .295 OBP and .281 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .576 and he has scored 14 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Zac Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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