Michael Busch And Cubs Play Diamondbacks On Aug. 25

Busch is hitting for a .243 BA, .353 OBP and .393 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 59 runs. In 584 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 65 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.39 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.

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