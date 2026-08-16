Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Cardinals On Aug. 16

Busch is hitting for a .246 BA, .353 OBP and .387 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 52 runs. In 552 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will send Hunter Dobbins (2-3) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.40 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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