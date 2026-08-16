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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Cardinals On Aug. 16

Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Busch has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .246 BA, .353 OBP and .387 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 52 runs. In 552 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will send Hunter Dobbins (2-3) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.40 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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