Michael Busch And Cubs Play Cardinals On Aug. 15

Busch is hitting for a .246 BA, .354 OBP and .388 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 52 runs. In 548 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 63 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (4-9 with a 3.64 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 24th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.