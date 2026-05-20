Michael Busch And Cubs Play Brewers On May 20

Busch is hitting for a .236 BA, .360 OBP and .379 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 20 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.09 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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