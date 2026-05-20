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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Play Brewers On May 20

Michael Busch and his Chicago Cubs will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Busch has +880 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .236 BA, .360 OBP and .379 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 20 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.09 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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