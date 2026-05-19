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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Brewers On May 19

Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Busch has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .241 BA, .367 OBP and .388 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 20 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 27 runs. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2 for 2 with two doubles and an RBI) in his previous game against the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.12 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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