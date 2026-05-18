Michael Busch And Cubs Play Brewers On May 18

Busch is hitting for a .232 BA, .355 OBP and .369 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 20 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Brandon Sproat gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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