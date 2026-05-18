Michael Busch And Cubs Play Brewers On May 18
Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, on Monday, May 18 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Busch has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Busch is hitting for a .232 BA, .355 OBP and .369 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 20 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Brandon Sproat gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.