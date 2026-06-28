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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Play Brewers On June 28

Michael Busch and his Chicago Cubs will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Busch has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .239 BA, .373 OBP and .391 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 33 runs. In 365 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Brandon Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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