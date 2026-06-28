Michael Busch And Cubs Play Brewers On June 28

Busch is hitting for a .239 BA, .373 OBP and .391 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 33 runs. In 365 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Brandon Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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