Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Brewers On June 27

Busch is hitting for a .237 BA, .368 OBP and .386 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 32 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 44 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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