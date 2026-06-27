Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Brewers On June 27
Michael Busch and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Busch has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Busch is hitting for a .237 BA, .368 OBP and .386 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 32 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 44 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.
Kyle Harrison gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.