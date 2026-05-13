Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Braves On May 13

Busch is hitting for a .235 BA, .352 OBP and .362 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 17 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Braves.

JR Ritchie (1-0) takes the mound for the Braves in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.

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