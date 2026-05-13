FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Braves On May 13

Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Busch has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .235 BA, .352 OBP and .362 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 17 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Braves.

JR Ritchie (1-0) takes the mound for the Braves in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News