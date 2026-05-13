Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Braves On May 13
Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Busch has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Busch is hitting for a .235 BA, .352 OBP and .362 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 17 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Braves.
JR Ritchie (1-0) takes the mound for the Braves in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.