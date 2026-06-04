Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Athletics On June 4

Busch is hitting for a .244 BA, .368 OBP and .394 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 26 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn (3-3) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.87 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

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