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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Athletics On June 4

Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Athletics at Wrigley Field, on Thursday, June 4 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Busch has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .244 BA, .368 OBP and .394 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 26 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn (3-3) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.87 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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