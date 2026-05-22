Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Astros On May 22

Busch is hitting for a .233 BA, .360 OBP and .375 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 20 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Brewers.

The Astros will send Spencer Arrighetti (5-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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