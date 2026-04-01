Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Angels On April 1

Busch had a .261 BA, .343 OBP and .523 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .866, which ranked 12th in MLB, and he scored 78 runs. In 592 plate appearances, he hit 34 home runs (15th in MLB) and drove in 90 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Yusei Kikuchi (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

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