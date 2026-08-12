Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Face Rockies On Aug. 12

Kelly is 8-9 with a 4.88 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.