Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Take On Red Sox On Aug. 18

Kelly is 8-10 with a 5.11 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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