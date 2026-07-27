Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Face Pirates On July 27

Kelly is 8-8 with a 5.12 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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