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Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly

Arizona Diamondbacks • #29 SP

Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Face Pirates On July 27

Merrill Kelly will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Monday, July 27 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Kelly has +102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Kelly is 8-8 with a 5.12 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Merrill Kelly

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