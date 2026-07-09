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Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly

Arizona Diamondbacks • #29 SP

Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Face Padres On July 9

Merrill Kelly will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Thursday, July 9 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kelly has -164 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Kelly is 6-8 with a 5.71 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Merrill Kelly

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