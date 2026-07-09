Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Face Padres On July 9

Kelly is 6-8 with a 5.71 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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