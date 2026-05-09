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Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly

Arizona Diamondbacks • #29 SP

Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Mets On May 9

Merrill Kelly will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Mets at Chase Field, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Kelly has -118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Kelly is 1-3 with a 9.95 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Merrill Kelly

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