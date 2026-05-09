Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Mets On May 9

Kelly is 1-3 with a 9.95 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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