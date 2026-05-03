Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Cubs On May 3

Kelly is 1-2 with a 9.20 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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