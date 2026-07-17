Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Take On Cardinals On July 17
Merrill Kelly will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field, on Friday, July 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kelly has -113 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Kelly is 7-8 with a 5.38 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday, July 10 when he tossed seven innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.