Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Take On Cardinals On July 17

Kelly is 7-8 with a 5.38 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday, July 10 when he tossed seven innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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