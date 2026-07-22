Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Athletics On July 22
Merrill Kelly will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Athletics at Chase Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Kelly has -113 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Kelly is 7-8 with a 5.20 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.