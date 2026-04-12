Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Take On Twins On April 12

Scherzer is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA and six strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed two innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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