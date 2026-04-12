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Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays

Max Scherzer

Toronto Blue Jays • #31 SP

Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Take On Twins On April 12

Max Scherzer will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Scherzer has -144 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Scherzer is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA and six strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed two innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Scherzer

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