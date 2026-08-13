Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Red Sox On Aug. 13
Max Scherzer will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre, on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Scherzer has +126 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Scherzer is 1-4 with a 7.25 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.