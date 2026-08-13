Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Square Off Against Red Sox On Aug. 13

Scherzer is 1-4 with a 7.25 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.