Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Take On Rays On Aug. 19

Scherzer is 1-5 with a 6.59 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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