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Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays

Max Scherzer

Toronto Blue Jays • #31 SP

Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Take On Rays On Aug. 19

Max Scherzer will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Scherzer has -113 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Scherzer is 1-5 with a 6.59 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Scherzer

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