Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Face Phillies On June 10

Scherzer is 1-3 with a 9.64 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday, April 24 when he tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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