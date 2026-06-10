Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Face Phillies On June 10
Max Scherzer will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Scherzer has -142 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Scherzer is 1-3 with a 9.64 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday, April 24 when he tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.