Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Face Phillies On Aug. 8

Scherzer is 1-4 with a 7.92 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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