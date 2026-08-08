Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Face Phillies On Aug. 8
Max Scherzer will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 6:05 p.m. ET. Scherzer has -136 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Scherzer is 1-4 with a 7.92 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.