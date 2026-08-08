FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays

Max Scherzer

Toronto Blue Jays • #31 SP

Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Face Phillies On Aug. 8

Max Scherzer will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 6:05 p.m. ET. Scherzer has -136 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Scherzer is 1-4 with a 7.92 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Scherzer

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News