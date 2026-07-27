Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Face Nationals On July 27

Scherzer is 1-4 with a 10.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, June 10 when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, with 3.5 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.