FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays

Max Scherzer

Toronto Blue Jays • #31 SP

Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Face Nationals On July 27

Max Scherzer will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, July 27 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Scherzer has +126 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Scherzer is 1-4 with a 10.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, June 10 when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, with 3.5 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Scherzer

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News