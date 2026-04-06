Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Face Dodgers On April 6
Max Scherzer will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre, on Monday, April 6 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Scherzer has -138 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Scherzer is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA and four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Dodgers are averaging 6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.