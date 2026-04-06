Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Face Dodgers On April 6

Scherzer is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA and four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Dodgers are averaging 6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.