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Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays

Max Scherzer

Toronto Blue Jays • #31 SP

Max Scherzer And Blue Jays Face Dodgers On April 6

Max Scherzer will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre, on Monday, April 6 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Scherzer has -138 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Scherzer is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA and four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Dodgers are averaging 6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Scherzer

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