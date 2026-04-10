Max Muncy And Dodgers Take On Rangers On April 10

Muncy is hitting for a .216 BA, .326 OBP and .297 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored six runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Kumar Rocker (0-1) starts for the Rangers, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.